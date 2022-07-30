‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side

www.syracuse.com
Bluegrass Ramble, Black Women’s Expo, Young M.A: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend
Everyone is taking advantage of the warm August weather to showcase outside this weekend, from Ithaca’s movies in the park to the many musical performances under the blue sky. There’s the 49th edition of Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble Picnic, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir in Manlius, the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band and Young M.A at the Landmark Theatre. Plus, planetgazing through telescopes, Macedonia Festival, history talks and more.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Lawmakers approve $85 million for Syracuse aquarium (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 90; Low: 75. Crank up the AC for the next few days. 5-day forecast. People opposed to Onondaga County’s $85 million aquarium project show their displeasure at Tuesday’s vote on the project. Despite the opposition, the county legislature voted to approve the expenditures and move forward with the project. (Dennis Nett photo)
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
Expand your skills with fiber workshops at the Schweinfurth
Fiber artists are invited to join three weekend workshops at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn, NY, this fall. Two of the workshops are taught by nationally known artists, while the third is a retreat with like-minded artists to work on your own pieces. “Two of the workshops are taught...
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street
Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
Salt City Market adds noted Ethiopian kitchen to its food hall lineup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen will be the newest vendor, and the first replacement stall, at downtown Syracuse’s Salt City Market food hall. Habiba’s is not new to Syracuse: Owner Habiba Boru opened a standalone restaurant featuring her East African cuisine at 656 N. Salina St. in 2018. Boru has closed that location soon as she makes the transition to the market at 484 S. Salina St.
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Mayor Walsh Announces Dig Once Road Reconstruction Project on West Genesee Street on The Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. – Mayor Walsh announced “dig once” road work is taking place on West Genesee Street on the Westside. Syracuse Water Department will close the intersection of West Genesee and Milton Avenue on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 to install a new water main pipe. Beginning Thursday, August 4, traffic will be open at the intersection but reduced in both directions until road work is complete. Detours will be in place in the surrounding area until work at the intersection is complete.
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Onondaga 911 Center dispatches. At the scene, police cruisers blocked off much of the...
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
