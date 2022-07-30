LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Injuries reported after tractor-trailers collide on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Minor injuries were reported after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 78 in Somerset County on Monday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at around 4:04 a.m. on Interstate 78 westbound at milepost 38.2 in Warren...
TOMS RIVER: TWO CAR CRASH WITH OVERTURNED IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a two car accident at the intersection of Swan and Barnegat. The accident involved an overturned vehicle with entrapment. We do not have information on injuries at this time.
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
Driver seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Garden State Parkway
A driver was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash occurred about 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 96.3 in Wall Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
HOLMDEL: SEARCH FOR STOLEN SILVER BMW CONVERTIBLE
This morning around 8:00 am, patrols responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle, a silver BMW convertible, that was observed on Tiberon Drive near Schanck Road. Patrol vehicles arrived and located the vehicle in the area, at which time the vehicle recklessly sped off towards Marlboro. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction and was tracked to the areas of Yellowbrook Road, Parkway Place, and Palmer Ave. The vehicle was last seen heading into Hazlet on Palmer Ave. If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, please contact the Holmdel Township Police.
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
MANCHESTER: LEISURE VILLAGE WEST WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working structure fire on the 100 block of Buckingham. No additional information is available at this time. Should new details become available we will update our page.
Manchester Township man arrested, responsible for two burglaries: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police announced the arrest of a man allegedly connected to two burglaries. Tyler A. Livingston, 28, was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000. Livingston was allegedly responsible for...
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
