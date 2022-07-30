Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday afternoon

www.numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Michael Fulmer changes clubhouses after Tigers trade him to Twins
Righty reliever Michael Fulmer didn't have far to go to meet his new teammates after the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Minnesota Twins. In fact, all he had to do was walk down a hallway. Fulmer, who has been a smoke-thrower for the Tigers out of the pen and...
FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
Yardbarker
Tigers retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1
No. 1 has been forever retired by the Detroit Tigers in honor of "Sweet" Lou Whitaker. The formal ceremony at Comerica Park on Saturday will make official the team's decision to retire the number and put Whitaker in the company of Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris.
numberfire.com
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Astros leave Chas McCormick off Monday lineup
The Houston Astros did not list Chas McCormick in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will move to the bench for Monday's game while Aledmys Diaz starts in left field and bats sixth against the Red Sox. Our models project McCormick for 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh on bench for Mariners' Wednesday matinee
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory, but he will take a seat following three straight starts. Luis Torrens will catch for Luis Castillo and hit eighth in Wednesday's finale.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase starting Tuesday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Haase is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Haase for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
