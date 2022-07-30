Eight displaced in Lynnwood-area apartment fire

lynnwoodtoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Sept. 10
Fair on 44th, the City of Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party, returns Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be vehicle tours, demonstrations and hands-on games and activities for families. The event takes place on 44th Ave W in front of Civic...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Carbon Health opens first Washington state clinic in Lynnwood
Carbon Health is now open at 2915 184th St. S.W. #5, in Lynnwood. The company’s first clinic in Washington state, it will be open for urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody testing. Eventually, they plan to transitions into a full-service primary care clinic. Patients are able to book both in-clinic urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody test appointments without a referral.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
Comments / 0