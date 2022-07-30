Kody Clemens in lineup Saturday for Detroit

www.numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knziner is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 194 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .216 batting average with a .575 OPS, 1 home...
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Monday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Ryan McMahon batting sixth for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Josh VanMeter in Pirates' Sunday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. VanMeter is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project VanMeter for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
