Willi Castro not in Detroit's lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Choi will take a seat against Toronto's southpaw. He is 9-for-56 (.161) with seven RBI and 16 strikeouts since the All-Star break. Isaac Paredes will cover first base and hit second Wednesday while Yandy Diaz returns to the lineup to play third base and bat leadoff. Jose Siri will hit third and Randy Arozarena will be the Rays' cleanup man, followed up by David Peralta in the five-hole.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO