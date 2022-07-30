Dua Lipa Speaks out Over Alarming Incident at Canadian Concert

Shawn Mendes appears to be in "great spirits" following the cancellation of his Wonder world tour. Just hours after announcing that he was taking a step back to focus on his mental health, an eyewitness tells ET that they spotted Mendes hiking Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon. They eyewitness says the "Stitches" singer was with a small group of guys and girls, as well as his manager. They also noted that Mendes was laughing and smiling, and seemed to be in great spirits.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO