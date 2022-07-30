ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dua Lipa Speaks out Over Alarming Incident at Canadian Concert

By Ashley Turner
Popculture
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
popculture.com

Comments / 24

Related
TMZ.com

Migos Divide Further with New Gucci Mane Song, Offset Album Details

Migos are still looking like they're at a musical fork in the road … because their latest moves are not as a “group” of 3. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff continued their rollout as “Unc & Phew” … opting to team with Gucci Mane as their third -- instead of Offset -- for the track “Us vs. Them.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Shawn Mendes Spotted Hiking With Friends Just Hours After Cancelling His World Tour (Source)

Shawn Mendes appears to be in "great spirits" following the cancellation of his Wonder world tour. Just hours after announcing that he was taking a step back to focus on his mental health, an eyewitness tells ET that they spotted Mendes hiking Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon. They eyewitness says the "Stitches" singer was with a small group of guys and girls, as well as his manager. They also noted that Mendes was laughing and smiling, and seemed to be in great spirits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Dua Lipa Issues Statement After Fans Injured by Unauthorized Fireworks at Toronto Show

Last night (July 27) during Dua Lipa’s concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, a series of unauthorized fireworks were set off on the venue floor, according to reports from Toronto network CityNews and Billboard. As a result, some fans reportedly sustained injuries as the fireworks shot into the audience at the crowded venue. Now, the singer has issued a statement regarding the incident.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Scotiabank Arena#Dualipa#Citynews
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy