ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASR4s_0gypZxjC00

The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.

The Michigan Football program is finally back from an incredible trip around the beautiful state of Michigan, including stops in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Mackinac Island. We were fortunate enough to tag along with the team for several stops and did our best to capture it all.

Here are some of our favorites!

Flint (Mich.)

The team kicked off its state-wide tour with a stop in Flint for some community outreach work, including a stop at the Genesee Country jail and a kids fair at the Dort Event Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghz7x_0gypZxjC00
View the 36 images of this gallery on the original article

Lansing (Mich.)

After a brief stop in Flint, the team headed over to enemy territory in Lansing (Mich.) for a tour of the Capitol Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeywX_0gypZxjC00
View the 7 images of this gallery on the original article

Grand Rapids (Mich.)

As the Wolverines continued their trip up the west side of the state, a stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum was a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMXkJ_0gypZxjC00
View the 18 images of this gallery on the original article

Muskegon (Mich.)

After touring several museums and places of historical significance, it was time to let loose at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon (Mich.). Players and coaches enjoyed various beach games, swimming and dinner at The Deck .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj7XG_0gypZxjC00
View the 64 images of this gallery on the original article

Indianapolis (Ind.)

While most of the team continued on their journey up the west side of the state, we followed a handful of guys down to Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was joined by DL Mazi Smith, TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara and CB DJ Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm59V_0gypZxjC00
View the 38 images of this gallery on the original article

Mackinac Island (Mich.)

Our final stop with the team was quite possibly the best, ending our journey on Mackinac Island. While some of the team spent most of the day relaxing by the pool at the Grand Hotel, others played golf or hopped on bikes for a tour of the island.

View the 47 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB

Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Flint, MI
Football
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Flint, MI
City
Mackinac Island, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You

Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U M#Swimming#Gallery#American Football#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#U M Football
fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World

The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Dearborn Press & Guide

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1077 WRKR

Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.

Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
MUNGER, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know

Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy