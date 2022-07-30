Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip

The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.

The Michigan Football program is finally back from an incredible trip around the beautiful state of Michigan, including stops in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Mackinac Island. We were fortunate enough to tag along with the team for several stops and did our best to capture it all.

Here are some of our favorites!

Flint (Mich.)

The team kicked off its state-wide tour with a stop in Flint for some community outreach work, including a stop at the Genesee Country jail and a kids fair at the Dort Event Center.

Lansing (Mich.)

After a brief stop in Flint, the team headed over to enemy territory in Lansing (Mich.) for a tour of the Capitol Building.

Grand Rapids (Mich.)

As the Wolverines continued their trip up the west side of the state, a stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum was a must.

Muskegon (Mich.)

After touring several museums and places of historical significance, it was time to let loose at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon (Mich.). Players and coaches enjoyed various beach games, swimming and dinner at The Deck .

Indianapolis (Ind.)

While most of the team continued on their journey up the west side of the state, we followed a handful of guys down to Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was joined by DL Mazi Smith, TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara and CB DJ Turner.

Mackinac Island (Mich.)

Our final stop with the team was quite possibly the best, ending our journey on Mackinac Island. While some of the team spent most of the day relaxing by the pool at the Grand Hotel, others played golf or hopped on bikes for a tour of the island.