71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing some stormy weather on Saturday, we are expecting a bit of a drier forecast to end out the weekend. The stalled front in the area has already begun to slowly lift northward which means we will be away from the best chance of rain in the Carolinas today. With that being said, expect plenty of sunshine as we go through the rest of today with highs easily reaching the middle 90s by the afternoon. We cannot rule out a stray storm in the northern Midlands today but, other than that most communities should stay dry for the day.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO