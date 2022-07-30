71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues

www.wltx.com
WBTV
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Blowing Rock, U.S. Geological Survey says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An earthquake that hit North Carolina may have been felt across state lines. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook people near Blowing Rock shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said it was centered around 3.2 miles north-northeast of Blowing Rock, and had a depth of two kilometers.
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
WLOS.com
1.8 Magnitude Earthquake near Elgin reported Saturday morning
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands was rocked by another earthquake early Saturday morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / "What are we supposed to do?": Fears calmed from earthquake town hall meetings in Elgin. At 7:41 a.m., the United States Geological Survey...
Some storms Sunday, but dry for most of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some pretty stormy weather Saturday afternoon across the Midlands. Highs briefly hit the lower 90s and as we look towards Sunday temperatures will be slightly higher. After starting off in the middle 70s, we should have mostly sunny conditions but things will be pretty...
WIS-TV
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
Hot and muggy Sunday, heat continues next week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing some stormy weather on Saturday, we are expecting a bit of a drier forecast to end out the weekend. The stalled front in the area has already begun to slowly lift northward which means we will be away from the best chance of rain in the Carolinas today. With that being said, expect plenty of sunshine as we go through the rest of today with highs easily reaching the middle 90s by the afternoon. We cannot rule out a stray storm in the northern Midlands today but, other than that most communities should stay dry for the day.
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
Eutawville considers multi-use path for golf carts, dirt bikes
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Eutawville in Orangeburg County is proposing building a multi-use path to accommodate golf carts and motor bikes. Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford says many golf cart riders make their way through town regularly. This multi-use path would be a way to help them feel safer along the town's main street.
kool1027.com
Food Box Giveaway Announced
Mount Moriah Outreach Inc. will hold an emergency food box giveaway at 130pm on August 6th and 20th at 813 Broad Street in Camden. This will be drive through only, so enter from the York Street Parking lot. Residents claiming boxes must live in Kershaw County, and require a signature. One box per family, and the boxes are given out on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. For more information call 803-432-4454.
Newberry County, a hot spot for new companies
NEWBERRY — Newberry has seen tremendous growth from a cultural and business lens in the past couple of years. Wilson Road has been booming with new companies such as Huddle House, Popeyes, Harbor Freight and Big Lots, to name a few. However, how do these businesses end up in Newberry? Through effective city planning and increased attraction to Newberry County, new companies have chosen to house themselves in this town due to the amount of support Newberry provides to businesses.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Shootings in Lancaster & RH, a Blood Shortage and Football Preivew
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking their supply after a shortage during the Covid pandemic. Lancaster and Rock Hill Police searching for suspects in separate shootings over the weekend.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
Residents ask questions about Elgin earthquake swarm at town hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Town of Elgin held a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss the swarm of earthquakes to hit the area since December. A panel of experts -- including the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Duke Energy, SCDOT, and an insurance agent -- answered as many questions as they could.
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
