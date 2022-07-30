Ivana Trump laid to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey following Upper East Side funeral

Ivana Trump attends the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was laid to rest this week in a private family plot at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The New York Post reported photos of a fresh grave with a bouquet of white flowers and a plaque with Ivana Trump's name, birth date, and death date. Ivana died on July 14, in what officials ruled was an accidental death after sustaining blunt impact injuries to her torso in her Upper East Side home. She was 73-years-old.

The grave is in a blocked-off area of the golf club, which a source told the Post was "not too far from the main clubhouse."

"They have a private grassy area. It's just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name," the unnamed source told the Post.

Donald and Melania Trump attended Ivana's funeral in New York City on July 20 at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in the Upper East Side. Ivana and Donald Trump's three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, also attended and each gave eulogies.

Ivana's coffin was draped in purple cloth and topped with a golden cross, Insider previously reported.

Donald Trump previously stated his intentions to build a "10 plot private family cemetery" at his golf club in Bedminster, the Washington Post previously reported.

"Mr. Trump is the owner of many properties around the world but specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property and he admires the culture and the character of the Township," said a 2014 filing cited by the Washington Post.