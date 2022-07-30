Florida’s spiny lobster season set to begin in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spiny lobster season is upon us here in Florida.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is letting Floridians know that commercial and recreational lobster season starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2023.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time for anglers of all ages to be on the water,” said FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “It’s also a great time to practice safe boating and take care around Florida’s coral reefs.”

Those wanting to participate will need to get a license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

FWC wants to remind people to be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low near shoreline residences. If you are bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the way shoreline.

You can learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com.

According to a news release, when lobstering in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if near an inlet or navigation channel.

©2022 Cox Media Group