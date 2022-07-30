Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Council considers keeping bull in city

www.bbc.com
BBC
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location as part of plans for the future of the district. The new village is part of Selby Council's Local Plan, setting out...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
BBC
Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis
Theft of farmers' livestock, vehicles and fuel is on the rise due to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, according to a new countryside crime report. Rural crime claims payouts between January and March were over 40% higher than in 2021, insurer NFU Mutual says. It warned rising food prices could see...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mum says life support could end on Wednesday
Archie Battersbee's life support will start to be withdrawn on Wednesday morning, his mother has said. The family's appeal against the decision to end his treatment was refused by the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday. Hollie Dance said her son's treatment would end unless an application was made to the...
U.K.・
BBC
Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog
A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
BBC
Significantly improved pay offer needed, says union
Only a "significantly improved" pay offer will stop thousands of Scotland's council workers going on strike, a union has warned. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer. The Scottish government and local authority body Cosla will meet later to...
BBC
Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog
Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
BBC
Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation. Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault...
BBC
Safe to swim in sea, says expert after suspected shark attack
Sea swimmers should not be deterred from having a dip, an expert has said after a suspected shark attack off the Cornwall coast. Marine biologist Hannah Rudd said the incident during a snorkeling trip was an "incredibly rare event". Organisers Blue Shark Snorkel said a person was injured on a...
BBC
Post Office under pressure over victims' pay-outs
A public inquiry into the Post Office scandal is putting pressure on the company and the government to speed up compensation payments to victims. Chair Sir Wyn Williams will publish a progress report in the coming weeks. If he is unhappy that the Post Office and the government are not...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Government seeks urgent High Court review
The government has asked an out-of-hours High Court judge to review the case of Archie Battersbee, whose life support could be withdrawn on Monday. It comes after the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked for treatment to be continued while it considered a complaint. The 12-year-old...
