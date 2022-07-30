Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Council considers keeping bull in city

A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO