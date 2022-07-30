Army reservists granted freedom of Shrewsbury

www.bbc.com
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.
BBC
Alexandra Hospital: Bereaved mum's fight to reopen maternity unit
A mum who had to travel 20 miles to learn her unborn son had no heartbeat is fighting to get a town's maternity unit re-opened. Kirsty Southwell had to arrange a lift from Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for an emergency scan in 2017. Her son Finley was stillborn and...
BBC
Fire destroys 16th-Century Knowle Inn in Somerset
A pub management team has said they are "absolutely devastated" after a large fire ripped through the building. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to the Knowle Inn, near Bridgwater, in Somerset, at around 03:00 BST. A statement from the pubs management on Facebook said it was "lucky"...
BBC
Shropshire Council makes new bid for levelling up money
A fresh bid has been made for government "levelling up" cash in Shropshire after the county missed out in 2021. Shropshire Council complained it had been "overlooked" when three bids for a combined £60m were rejected. It is now applying for £104m to fund projects in Craven Arms, Oswestry...
The US Navy floats its wishlist: 350 ships and 150 uncrewed vessels
Sea Hunter, seen here in June 2022 in the Pacific, is an uncrewed vessel. US Navy / Tyler R. FraserThe approximate numbers suggest a future fleet in which more than 100 robotic vessels exist and can carry out tasks like scouting ahead.
BBC
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
BBC
RAF man's 104-mile run for mental health awareness
An RAF corporal who has battled mental health problems is running 104 miles (167km) in two days for charity - and to encourage other men to open up about their issues. Bruce Brennan, who is based at RAF Cosford in Shropshire, said he had allowed issues to build up until his wife persuaded him to get help.
BBC
Crime in Norfolk at record level, figures show
The crime rate in Norfolk has risen to its highest level since records began, including a rise in sexual offences, violent crimes and harassment. Some 69,226 offences were recorded in the year up to March 2022, a 10.6% increase from the previous year. It was more than the previous high...
Thousands of racing pigeons go missing in French storm
Belgian pigeon fanciers are in uproar after thousands of their birds went missing when they were released into stormy weather in a competition that went wrong. The birds were let out in Narbonne in southern France at the start of a race back to their lofts in northern Europe, but they soon hit a summer storm. The Belgian pigeon federation described the outcome as a catastrophe and blamed organisers for allowing the birds to become airborne despite forecasts of bad weather.
RAF flypast before Lionesses' Euro 2022 final at Wembley will be led by an all-female crew
A Royal Air Force flypast led by an all-female crew will roar for the Lionesses today by soaring above Wembley Stadium ahead of the final. A C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, with a crew of three, will be flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets before the 5pm kick-off. The planes will fly over at 4.57pm, immediately after the national anthems.
BBC
Somerset Council appoints new Lord Lieutenant
The newly-appointed Lord Lieutenant of Somerset said he is looking forward to giving back to the community. Mohammed Saddiq, the executive director of operations at Wessex Water will take over from Annie Maw CVO when she retires in October. He is planning to use his new position to engage with...
BBC
Barnsley family's holiday in jeopardy over passport delay
A couple from South Yorkshire say they fear they could miss a special holiday due to delays in getting a passport. David Goldthorpe, from Barnsley, and his whole family plan to travel to Greece next week to celebrate his 70th birthday. But his wife, Jane, is still waiting for her...
BBC
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location as part of plans for the future of the district. The new village is part of Selby Council's Local Plan, setting out...
Military Holds Drills for Hypersonic Missile Attack, Fallout on U.S. Cities
Soldiers and emergency workers converged on Philadelphia to act out the aftermath of an unknown chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack.
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Wolverhampton girl born at 25 weeks writes charity book with mum
A girl born at 25 weeks has helped her mum write a charity book to help other parents who experience premature labour. Shemayne Walker from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, had an emergency caesarean section in November 2014. Ms Walker described daughter Naiyana as looking like "a tiny baby bird" when she was...
BBC
Safe to swim in sea, says expert after suspected shark attack
Sea swimmers should not be deterred from having a dip, an expert has said after a suspected shark attack off the Cornwall coast. Marine biologist Hannah Rudd said the incident during a snorkeling trip was an "incredibly rare event". Organisers Blue Shark Snorkel said a person was injured on a...
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
