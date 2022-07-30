Report: Former Florida Star Keyonate Johnson Visiting KSU

www.kansas.com
What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?
The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
WIBW
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
Sheriff: Semi driver caught with cocaine on Kansas highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges after an arrest. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Texas man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. 75 Hwy. On July 27, a sheriff's deputy stopped a tractor-trailer in...
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
WIBW
Ogden woman arrested following road rage incident with gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Regina Smith, 43, of Ogden, was arrested after officers were called to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
Riley County Arrest Report July 31
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. IAN BROWNING KRAMER, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. MICHAEL SHAWN HERRICK, 46,...
WIBW
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
KWCH.com
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Extra rainfall will help fall crops. Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in...
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
WIBW
One man behind bars after domestic violence incident sends another to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars after a domestic violence incident sent another man to a Manhattan hospital. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that Andrew Powell, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 29, after officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Geary County Booking Photos August 1
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Philip Locklear, Violation of a protective order, Failure to appear ( 2...
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
MHK man arrested for arson in connection with July 16 incident
Riley County Police Department arrested Russell Royal Springer in connection with a July 16, 2022 incident. On Saturday, July 16th, Springer started a fire on a picnic table at Blue Earth Plaza using toilet paper. The fire caused $350 worth of damage at Blue Earth Plaza. Bond was set at...
