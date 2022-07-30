ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Report: Former Florida Star Keyonate Johnson Visiting KSU

Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?

The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Johnson City, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
KSNT News

Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection

KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksu#Florida State#Crime#Kansas State#Police#Wildcats#Gators#Sec#Wuft#Johns
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Ogden woman arrested following road rage incident with gun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Regina Smith, 43, of Ogden, was arrested after officers were called to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 31

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. IAN BROWNING KRAMER, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. MICHAEL SHAWN HERRICK, 46,...
WIBW

Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KWCH.com

ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Extra rainfall will help fall crops. Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
WIBW

One man behind bars after domestic violence incident sends another to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars after a domestic violence incident sent another man to a Manhattan hospital. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that Andrew Powell, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 29, after officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos August 1

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Philip Locklear, Violation of a protective order, Failure to appear ( 2...
Little Apple Post

There will be an opportunity for a free train ride

There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
KSNT News

Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy