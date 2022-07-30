Aurora police locate family of young boy found wandering alone

UPDATE: Aurora police said they located the family of a young boy found wandering alone Saturday morning.



DENVER — Police in Aurora are hoping to reunite the parents of a young boy with their son after the child was found by officers Saturday morning.

The boy was found wandering by himself near East Quincy Avenue and South Memphis Street in Aurora, according to a department tweet.

They are asking anyone who recognizes him to call police at 303-627-3100.

No other details were released.