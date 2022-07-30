ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora police locate family of young boy found wandering alone

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Aurora police said they located the family of a young boy found wandering alone Saturday morning.

DENVER — Police in Aurora are hoping to reunite the parents of a young boy with their son after the child was found by officers Saturday morning.

The boy was found wandering by himself near East Quincy Avenue and South Memphis Street in Aurora, according to a department tweet.

They are asking anyone who recognizes him to call police at 303-627-3100.

No other details were released.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

