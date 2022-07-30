ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police investigate fatal crash off Pena

By Robert Garrison
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash off Pena Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at East 40 th Avenue and the intersection of Pena Boulevard.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported or how many vehicles were involved.

Roads were closed in the area.

