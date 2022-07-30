ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Council Bluffs allegedly rams unmarked cruiser, leads police on chase

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Council Bluffs police say a man was arrested for allegedly ramming into a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. Friday near South 16th Street and 3rd avenue.

Police say officers in an unmarked cruiser saw a Porsche that had been reported stolen. It accelerated and hit the front of the cruiser before heading south. There was a brief chase before the suspect lost control and hit another vehicle near 21st Street and West Broadway. The driver was arrested a short time later.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

