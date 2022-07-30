Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park. That according to WVLT, the incident happened in July of last year when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son were visiting Ober Gatlinburg and her son wanted to climb the rock wall and was able to scale up the wall and back down about halfway when he fell, hitting his head on the concrete floor.

