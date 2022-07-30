Takeaways and observations from third practice at Eagles training camp

The Eagles held a 90-minute practice on Saturday at the NovaCare Complex as the offense worked to rebound from Friday’s awful outing against a defense that improves each day.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day, and a crowd of servicemen and women were on hand to watch Darius Slay and A.J. Brown escalate their intense daily practice sessions thus far, with the former Titans star getting the best of Philadelphia’s ‘Big Play’ specialist.

Here are a handful of takeaways and observations from Saturday’s practice session.

Andre Chachere making plays at safety

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere has been a player to watch all offseason long, and he’s displayed his playmaking prowess through the first three days of camp.

Business picking up for Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Dean is quickly turning heads with his cerebral approach to the game.

Grant Calcaterra TE2

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Richard Rodgers is out, and Jack Stoll is more blocker than pass catcher, meaning Calcaterra could snag a roster spot and immediate playing time.

Iron sharpens Iron

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay loves to compete, while A.J. Brown may have quickly replaced DeVonta Smith as his arch nemesis in practice.

Miles Sanders looking for the respect he derserves

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As one of the more talented running backs in the NFL, Miles Sanders wants to be respected as he enters year No. 4 in the league.

Sanders took second-team reps on Friday as part of the Eagles committee approach to the position, and the local media ran with that narrative.

Random notes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver John Hightower and tight end Grant Calcaterra suffered injuries on Saturday.