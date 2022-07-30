ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Takeaways and observations from third practice at Eagles training camp

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFMuj_0gypVnie00

The Eagles held a 90-minute practice on Saturday at the NovaCare Complex as the offense worked to rebound from Friday’s awful outing against a defense that improves each day.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day, and a crowd of servicemen and women were on hand to watch Darius Slay and A.J. Brown escalate their intense daily practice sessions thus far, with the former Titans star getting the best of Philadelphia’s ‘Big Play’ specialist.

Here are a handful of takeaways and observations from Saturday’s practice session.

Andre Chachere making plays at safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw2ow_0gypVnie00
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere has been a player to watch all offseason long, and he’s displayed his playmaking prowess through the first three days of camp.

Business picking up for Nakobe Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApUb2_0gypVnie00
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Dean is quickly turning heads with his cerebral approach to the game.

Grant Calcaterra TE2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAl5W_0gypVnie00
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Richard Rodgers is out, and Jack Stoll is more blocker than pass catcher, meaning Calcaterra could snag a roster spot and immediate playing time.

Iron sharpens Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg13c_0gypVnie00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay loves to compete, while A.J. Brown may have quickly replaced DeVonta Smith as his arch nemesis in practice.

Miles Sanders looking for the respect he derserves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAUDj_0gypVnie00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As one of the more talented running backs in the NFL, Miles Sanders wants to be respected as he enters year No. 4 in the league.

Sanders took second-team reps on Friday as part of the Eagles committee approach to the position, and the local media ran with that narrative.

Random notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCRjR_0gypVnie00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver John Hightower and tight end Grant Calcaterra suffered injuries on Saturday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett

There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Trainer, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Richard Rodgers
Person
Andre Chachere
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer

Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Armed Forces Day#Titans#Qui
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Tight End

The New Orleans Saints already have a crowded tight end room, but that won't stop them from adding more talent to that position group. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign tight end Chris Herndon IV. Herndon spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1

When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push

Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022

As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players. Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa. Penn State has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy