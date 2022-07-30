Pasadena police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

Police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect at the end of a vehicle pursuit Saturday morning in Pasadena, authorities said.

Officers pursued the suspect at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, where the suspect was shot dead, the Pasadena Police Department reported.

“Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to the crime scene to commence an immediate follow-up investigation,” police said in a news release. “The investigation is very preliminary at this point and more details will be provided as soon as possible.”

The suspect might have been connected to an earlier crash involving a sheriff’s deputy in Rosemead.

Deputies in South El Monte spotted a stolen vehicle at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Rosemead Boulevard and Garvey Avenue, which triggered a four-minute pursuit that ended on the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway at the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple station.

A deputy in a patrol vehicle, en route to assist in the pursuit, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Rosemead Boulevard and Glendon Way in Rosemead, she said. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was expected to be released sometime Saturday.

The motorist in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

The watch commander at the sheriff’s Temple station referred all inquiries to the Pasadena Police Department when asked if the suspect in South El Monte was the same man who was shot dead at the end of the pursuit in Pasadena

Police urged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call them at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Updated July 30, 2022, 11:34 a.m.