Hicksville Police searching for two armed men who robbed Spee-D-Mart

www.wfft.com
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a hair salon in June. FWPD says on June 29, around 9 a.m., a man in his late 30′s to early 40′s, entered Sports Clips, 4415 Coldwater Road, wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes. The suspect showed a small handgun and had the employee fill a plastic bag with money from the register.
WOWO News
FWPD searching for man accused of armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of armed robbery back in June. Officials say a man wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes entered the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29 at 9:01 a.m. He then flashed a small handgun and demanded the employee fill a plastic bag with cash from the register. He then fled out the back of the business and left in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
WANE-TV
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Moped crash leaves one person dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A moped crash last night, August 2, left one person dead in Fort Wayne. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the area 1000 North Coliseum on reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the victim, the driver of the moped, on the...
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
WANE-TV
Court docs: accused drug dealer hid drugs near colostomy bag
The accused drug dealer was staying with his folks after a car crash in late April inflicted severe internal injuries. The injuries didn’t appear to stop the illegal activities, according to a probable cause affidavit. When Shane Andrew McLaughlin, 37, got raided by Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics on July 28, officers found drugs alongside a shelf with his medical supplies, colostomy bags and paperwork.
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Police: Two men shot in tow truck on Fort Wayne's Southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two men are at the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a tow truck this evening. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Sherwood Terrace at 4:51 p.m. Officers say they found the men with gunshot wounds. Both...
fortwaynesnbc.com
5 people escape Country Forest Dr. mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A house fire forced five people to evacuate early Monday morning at 200 Country Forest Drive. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a fire charred the front of a mobile home. The FWFD controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
Middle Point man sentenced for evidence tampering in man’s disappearance
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man was sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case of a Van Wert man who disappeared more than six years ago. Dale Gear, 58, was convicted by a...
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
WOWO News
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in hit and run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A hit and run early Saturday morning left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 12:25 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Lima Road and Washington Center Road on a report that a pedestrian was struck. Once...
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
Comments / 0