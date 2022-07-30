ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: Death toll in Kentucky rises to 25

By Bailey Brautigan
WDTN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio August 2022 Primary Election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, August 2, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. This time, voters will decide on Ohio Senate and House of Representatives races, as well as a couple local issues. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will began...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WDTN

What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day

Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party's nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members of the state central committee. After a May election that saw U.S. Senate and governor candidates picked, a second primary was needed due to delays in the Ohio redistricting process.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News#Kentucky Power#Kentucky State Police#Morgan#The Associated Press
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy