Beshear: Death toll in Kentucky rises to 25

‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
Among those who died were four children from the same family.
Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
Hundreds are seeking shelter and more than two dozen have died after historic flooding in Kentucky.
Ohio August 2022 Primary Election
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, August 2, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. This time, voters will decide on Ohio Senate and House of Representatives races, as well as a couple local issues. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will began...
What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day
Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party's nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members of the state central committee. After a May election that saw U.S. Senate and governor candidates picked, a second primary was needed due to delays in the Ohio redistricting process.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
“It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to earn their own money, save their own money, and spend their own money,” Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
When Intel announced the project in January, company executives said Intel will play a role in educating its future workforce in its own backyard.
Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who shot couple to death
Death row inmate George Brinkman was convicted of the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Visiting Hawaii? Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut
Health officials are warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii and other warm-climate areas throughout the world.
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
"They told me they were serving an eviction, which is news to me because I don't rent."
Centerville football primed for success, fresh off first playoff win since 2017
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville football is looking to build off last year’s success, as the Elks are entering this season after winning the program’s first playoff game since 2017. The Elks went 8-4 overall and 5-2 in league play to finish in third place in the GWOC in 2021. The team capped off the […]
