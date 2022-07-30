ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Schenectady man pleads not guilty to murder

By Jordan Michael
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qQGV_0gypUz6L00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Wells, 32, of Schenectady, pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and possession of stolen property on July 27 in Colonie Town Court, District Attorney P. David Soares said.

The complaint alleges that Wells gave fentanyl to a Donald Harmon, 66, on purpose, which resulted in his death. DA Soares said that Wells and Harmon were in the area of the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Loudon Road in Colonie at the time. Wells is also accused of stealing Harmon’s property, which included a car and two bank cards.

Wells’ prosecution is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Blain-Lewis and Collin D’Arcy, Soares said. Wells is currently in jail , awaiting his next appearance in Colonie Town Court on September 7.

Wells has been charged with the following crimes:

  • Murder in the Second Degree
  • Robbery in the First Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Laquinta Inn Suites
WIBX 950

Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder

A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
WNYT

Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal

ALBANY – Vonda Ford of Albany is fed up. “They can stop this. You do it in the other neighborhoods. From this block, when you go down that street, it’s total different living, and we’re right here on the main strip,” she said. Five men –...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!

Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
WNYT

Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy

A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
TROY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy