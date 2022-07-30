Several fire departments respond to a house fire in the Town of Riverview

www.wbay.com
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
The Oakland Press
Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured after his car struck a tree in Springfield Township Sunday, July 31. The driver was driving eastbound on Foster Road near Dixie Highway around 4:14 p.m., when his 2018 Chevrolet Cruze left the road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
The Oakland Press
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured.
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
fox2detroit.com
Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound Southfield Freeway closed after crash at Schoolcraft, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that southbound Southfield Freeway is closed after a crash has occurred on Schoolcraft. Local 4 is still gathering information, but officials say drivers should now avoid the area.
Southgate man confesses to killing wife, trying to hide body in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The body of a Southgate woman reported missing was found in Washtenaw County before her husband confessed to killing her in an act of domestic violence, police say. Police were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of a woman, 42,...
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at birthday party, killing 2
Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six.
Police: 17-year-old shot & killed on Detroit's west side
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Detroit Sunday evening. It happened near the intersection of 14th Street and Lawrence Street. Police are looking for two suspects riding in a black SUV.
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s west side
One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting in Detroit. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Street near Wyoming and Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side. Three persons of interest are detained for questioning and no arrests have...
