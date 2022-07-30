Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one person dead.

At roughly 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Northglenn officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot located at 11525 Community Center Dr.

According to Northglenn PD, one victim sustained a gunshot wound and was located by officers at a residence along the 12100 block of Bannock Street.

The 31-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released as of this point, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it’s made public.

According to Northglenn police, individuals involved in the shooting fled the parking lot but were located by Westminster police shortly after in the area of 120th Avenue and Bannock Street.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and being led by Northglenn PD.

If you have any information on this investigation, please reach out to Detective Paul Gesi by calling 303-450-8857.

