Boston, MA

‘Living Proof’ survivors give back to Dana Farber

By Carl Sisson, Kait Walsh
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Just a year-and a-half after Paul Hartley was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, he’s ready to ride 100 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge. It’s his way of raising money for the organization that is helping save his life. That life-saving treatment he’s receiving is made possible by so many other donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute over the years.

The Pan-Mass Challenge touts itself as raising more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraiser in the country. Their goal this year is to raise $66 Million. Since its creation in 1980, the event has raised $897 Million for cancer research with the goal of finding a cure for cancer.

Paul is called “Living Proof” of the direct effect the Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser has on funding this life-saving research for cancer treatments.

He’s not alone in his ride. Paul will be joined by his wife Sharon Hartley and 11 other friends and supporters riding 100 miles across Massachusetts on August 7. Together, they’re Team Ocean State Cancer Crushers.

Also included on that team is Hartley’s sister as well as Chris Spear who has been “Living Proof” for 34 years.

Prior to the ride, Paul and 49 other Living Proof riders were honored at Fenway Park on July 22 before the Boston Red Sox game.

In addition to his desire to give back, Paul was inspired to ride by his lifelong friend, Shawn Fagan, who has been riding the PMC since 2019. Shawn and Paul have been friends since 1977 and participated in the Coventry High School Football program in 1988.

When they decided to form Ocean State Cancer Crushers, they knew their team jerseys had to resemble their own Coventry High School football jerseys.

Shawn Fagan has supported PMC as a sponsor since 2013.

On Sunday, July 31, there will be a sendoff fundraiser for the team at the Allen Harbor Marina in North Kingstown from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to donate to the team, you can here is the link .

For more information about the Pan-Mass Challenge, as well as how to track the riders on their various routes, click here .

