Early morning fire engulfs vacant house in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters responded to a fire that had fully engulfed a house in Vancouver early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 6115 NE 72nd Avenue. Fire officials said the first crews arrived just four minutes after being dispatched, and the house was already completely up in flames.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and trees, ultimately extinguishing the blaze quickly.

The house was found to be vacant, and the Vancouver Fire Department said no one was displaced.

No injuries were reported.

