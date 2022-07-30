Live from Patriots training camp: Defense dominates as offense slows down on Day 4

FOXBORO — After clearly winning practice on the first day of training camp , the Patriots' offense has found itself in a rut. For the third-straight practice, the Patriots' defense has been the story. On Saturday’s Day 4, it was never in question as the defensive unit finished with a camp-high six pass deflections before ending the session with an interception.

When 7-on-7 drills began, quarterback Mac Jones’ first pass was deflected by cornerback Terrance Mitchell. That soon became the theme of the day. The Patriots' secondary did a great job of keeping the football away from their quarterback’s targets. Add in a potent pass rush during 11-on-11s and the offense never seemed to get into a rhythm.

Jones finished the day just 6-of-12 with an interception in 11-on-11s. It was his group’s worst performance of camp so far. The quarterback started just 4-of-8 in 7-on-7s before finishing strong and ending the practice 8-of-13.

Along with Mitchell, who deflected a pass on receiver Kendrick Bourne, Justin Bethel deflected a Jones pass while covering Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills batted down a pass for Ty Montgomery and Malcolm Butler swatted away a potential touchdown by DeVante Parker.

During one of the final plays of the day, the pass rush moved Jones out of the pocket. He thought he had Parker open, but safety Kyle Dugger read the play and jumped in front of the receiver for the interception. The offense had to drop down and dole out push-ups afterward.

One highlight for the main offensive unit was delivered by receiver Jakobi Meyers. He made a phenomenal catch in double coverage — by Mitchell and Shaun Wade — to haul in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jones. That was the best offensive play on Saturday.

With backup quarterback Brian Hoyer out for the second-straight day, Bailey Zappe received all the other reps. The rookie also had a hard time against this defense. He went 4-of-9 in 7-on-7s. Those periods saw Jack Jones deflect a pass away from Tyquan Thornton and JoeJuan Williams break up a pass intended for tight end Devin Asiasi. Zappe struggled in full-team drills, during which he finished just 3-of-8.

One of Zappe’s best throws of the day occurred on a deep ball to receiver Josh Hammond. Hammond leapt above Butler to make the touchdown catch. Kristian Wilkerson also made one of the best catches on Saturday by jumping above Jack Jones to make a highlight-reel catch on a 50-50 deep pass..

The Patriots' pass rush also showed up multiple times on Saturday. This marked one of the best practices for third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who blew up three plays in a row by rushing off the edge. Jennings sacked Zappe on one play. The snap saw Jennings in the backfield, which forced Zappe to throw the ball away. When Mac Jones wento onto the field, Jennings was in the backfield again to force the quarterback out of the pocket.

For those looking for underdog stories, keep an eye on undrafted free agent Brendan Schooler. A core special-teamer at Texas, Schooler has been working separately with the likes of special-teams captain Matthew Slater and Cody Davis. That’s reminiscent of undrafted free agents such as Jonathan Jones and Brandon King, who all made the initial 53-man roster because of their special-teams abilities.

Player attendance was the same as Friday with Hoyer out. The Patriots are still missing RB James White (physically unable to perform list), DB Jabrill Peppers (PUP list), CB Jonathan Jones (PUP list), DB Myles Bryant (non-football injury list), OL Chasen Hines (NFI list) and OL Andrew Stueber (NFI list).

The Pats will have a day off on Sunday and will return on Monday for the first padded practice of training camp.

Rookie CB Jack Jones off to a strong start

Jack Jones certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

The Patriots rookie cornerback is off to a strong start this offseason. Jones has been competitive stacking up against Patriots veteran receivers and is in line to play major snaps in his first season in New England.

When asked if his confidence is growing after holding his own against NFL receivers, Jones said that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“I’m a confident guy no matter where I’m at,” said Jones

On Saturday, Jones kicked practice off with a pass breakup. He had solid coverage on speedy rookie Tyquan Thornton and had no problem swatting away Bailey Zappe’s pass in the end zone. The fourth-round pick continues to play opposite of Malcolm Butler and clearly looks to be part of the solution in this revamped cornerback group.

With J.C. Jackson in Las Angeles, Jones is playing like one of the top outside cornerbacks in Foxboro. He says he sits next to Butler in team meetings and follows the veteran cornerbacks around the facility. With Jalen Mills and Terrance Mitchell leading the group, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jones ends up at the top of the depth chart at some point this season.

“I’m still getting my feet wet,” said Jack Jones. “I’m hoping to get 1% better everyday and keep stacking day on top of days. I’m learning something new so 1% every day. I think that’s a big start.”

Bill Murray changes positions in camp

After Bill Murray spent last season on the Patriots' practice squad, he’s attempting to keep his NFL career alive by switching to the other side of the ball.

A standout defensive lineman who blocked 10 kicks in college, Murray spent his rookie year on the defensive scout team. After spending the spring on that defensive line, the second-year player has made the move to the offensive line — a place he hasn’t played since high school.

At 6 feet 4 inches and 265 pounds, Murray said he’s just happy to have an opportunity in an NFL training camp.

“I’m excited. It’s an opportunity,” Murray said. “All I can be is just grateful for this opportunity, take it in stride and get better every day.”

The odds are stacked against Murray as it’s tough to make a position switch as drastic as that and make it work. Patriots coaches, however, have given him one prime example — Stephen Neal. The former standout wrestler joined the Patriots in 2001 as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive line. From 2004-2010, Neal started 81 games for the Patriots at right guard and won three Super Bowls in New England.

“Steve Neal, he’s a guy who was an All-American wrestler and started out with a little D-line before switching to offensive line and had a hell of a career,” Murray said. “It’s definitely a positive knowing people have done it. But once again, I’m just glad for the opportunity and going with it.”

