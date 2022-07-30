ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Snowpiercer’ Halts Filming Due to Extreme Heat, Safety Concerns

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago
Production on TNT ’s “ Snowpiercer ” has been stopped due to safety concerns involving extremely high temperatures on set (via Deadline ). The series was filming in British Columbia, where temperatures frequently reached the mid-90s. Multiple cast and crew members experienced cases of heat exhaustion, and 14 people were reportedly taken to the local hospital for treatment. Soon after, producers made the decision to suspend filming until temperatures became more manageable.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production of ‘Snowpiercer’ wrapped early yesterday and was suspended for today due to extreme heat on location,” said a spokesperson for Tomorrow Studios, which produces the show. “The health and well-being of show cast and crew remains top priority.”

Many were quick to point out the irony of a show about people affected by extreme climate change being shut down over extreme climate change. “Snowpiercer” takes place in a future Ice Age, and the heavy winter clothing that the actors have to wear only made the heat conditions more dangerous.

Behind-the-scenes chaos is par for the course on the “Snowpiercer” TV series. The show took a long route to the small screen by languishing in development for three years, shooting two pilots with two different directors, changing showrunners early on, and having its network shift from TNT to TBS then back to TNT. Compared to all of that, the heat-induced shutdown is a fairly minor setback.

“Snowpiercer,” an adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film of the same name, was created by Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman. It stars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Mike O’Malley, Karin Konoval, and Miranda Edwards.

The show is currently filming its fourth and final season for TNT. “We can confirm that ‘Snowpiercer’ will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a spokesperson for the network recently said. “Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

