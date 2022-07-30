ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Hornets, Wizards Involved in Mitchell Trade Talks

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8wK1_0gypTmuL00

Two new teams have entered the Mitchell sweepstakes.

With trade talks between the Jazz and Knicks over Donovan Mitchell reportedly “stalled,” other teams appear to be entering the conversation. The Athletic ’s Shams Charania reports the Wizards and Hornets are two teams that have inquired about the Utah shooting guard.

“In the meantime, I’m told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell, teams like Charlotte and Washington,” he said.

If either of those teams are serious about completing a Mitchell deal, they will have to give up a lot in both picks and players. The Knicks still have the ability to trade as many first-round picks as possible, something neither Charlotte nor Washington can do.

Charania also mentioned that the Knicks remain in the driver’s seat as long as they are still interested in getting a deal done. The Hornets or Wizards would have to be willing to part with significant young talent for them to jump New York’s possible trade package, and even then it may not be enough.

However, as long as a deal between the Jazz and Knicks isn’t done yet, other teams have an outside shot of landing the shooting guard.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Charlotte Hornets coverage, go to All Hornets .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Local
Utah Basketball
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Washington, UT
City
Washington, DC
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Charlotte, NC
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
City
Washington, NC
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Launches Probe#Potential Tampering
Yardbarker

NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thesource.com

Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery

Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy