Netflix Sues the Creators of the Grammy Award-Winning "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical"

BET
First Look: Tyler Perry’s Netflix Period Drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
Tyler Perry’s upcoming movie A Jazzman’s Blues is different from what fans are used to seeing from the film and TV mogul. The writer/director’s new coming-of-age period drama stars actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is set in the backdrop of the deep South during the 1940s.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Mo’Nique Lands Comedy Special On Netflix
Mo’Nique will premiere her first comedy special for Netflix after a public dispute with the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the Oscar Award-winning actress is bringing her comedic talent to the platform. No word on when the special will premiere. “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first...
Atlanta: Donald Glover Calls Final Season the 'Most Grounded' Yet — Watch Trailer, Get Premiere Date
In the wake of the series’ unorthodox, experimental European-set third season, Atlanta will be wading in more traditional storytelling waters for its fourth and final season, which will make its two-episode FX debut on Thursday, Sept. 15 (watch trailer above). Calling Season 4 “the most grounded season” to date”...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC
If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
The Real Reason Noa Went to Juvie in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
With the release of the highly anticipated "PLL" spinoff, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," viewers are being introduced to a whole new setting and characters. This time around, making up the main squad of Liars are six-month-pregnant Spirit Queen Imogen (Bailee Madison); movie aficionado Tabitha "Tabby" (Chandler Kinney); prima ballerina Faran (Zaria Simone); socially awkward Minnie "Mouse" (Malia Pyles); and the track star, Noa (Maia Reficco), who just returned to Millwood following her stay at a juvenile detention center. While everyone has a well-guarded past of their own — the undisclosed identity of Imogen's baby's father and Faran's secret scoliosis diagnosis — Noa's secret is different, because it's not her own.
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA Reach Tentative Agreement on New Contract
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA have tentatively agreed to a new contract, a successor to the 2019 agreement between the streamer and the guild for live-action film and TV productions. The guild said on Tuesday that a tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet August 8, 2022. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review. If approved by the board, the contract will be enforced until summer 2025.
Melissa Barrera's Survival Drama "Keep Breathing" Pushed Her Physical Limits: "It Was So Hard"
Nervous flier? Please don't watch Melissa Barrera's new Netflix series on a plane, she warns. The actor — who most will recognize from her turn as a Washington Heights resident with Donatella Versace-sized goals in the 2021 movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" — hasn't been scared away from the skies since filming her survival drama "Keep Breathing," though.
Woman Turns Amazon Order Mistake Into Pure Disney Magic
There is almost nothing you can’t find on Amazon — from food to household products, back-to-school supplies, clothes, and everything in between. One woman named Molly went on Amazon looking for some hair bows to complete her Disney look. She found the perfect bows and placed the order. However, when she received her highly anticipated bow, she realized Amazon had made a mistake. Instead of sending her the two bows that she ordered — one blue, one pink — Amazon sent her 40 bows. Yes, 40 bows!
Hit Israeli Teen Drama ‘The Hood’ Gets Indian Adaptation From Abundantia Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Tel Aviv-based Ananey Studios, part of Paramount Global, has signed a deal with Indian content producer Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli live-action teen drama, “The Hood” (“Schuna”). The original series, created by Giora Chamizer (Netflix’s “Greenhouse Academy”), is set in The Hood, a dingy cluster of low-income housing, where blue-collar families live, located in the middle of one of the richest districts. Kids in The Hood regularly prank the rich community’s snobbish teens, while the mayor constantly tries to get rid of the The Hood altogether. “The Hood”...
HBO Max Cancels Family Series After One Season
HBO Max has decided not to renew Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The streaming platform announced the show's cancellation on July 29, a little over a month after its launch, citing a lack of interest in live-action family programming. Claudia Forestieri, the creator of Gordita Chronicles, tweeted her disappointment...
Chris Rock Returns to TV with Everybody Still HatesChris Animated Series
Chris Rock has another major career move in the works. On Tuesday, MTV Entertainment Studios announced that the 57-year-old comedian will executive produce Everybody Still Hates Chris, "a reimagined animated version" of his popular award-winning sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005 to 2009 on UPN and later The CW. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris is also inspired by Rock's teenage years.
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Developing a "Working Girl" Reboot
Selena Gomez is reviving the 1980s classic "Working Girl," Deadline exclusively reported on Aug. 2. According to the publication, the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star is in final negotiations to produce the upcoming reboot, which will likely debut on Hulu. No other details regarding the plot, premiere date, or cast have been revealed, but Ilana Peña ("Diary of a Future President" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") has been tapped to adapt the script.
Tessa Thompson's Most Daring Red Carpet Looks, From Bermuda Shorts to Cutout Dresses
Among the celebrities who consistently command attention on the red carpet, few do it like Tessa Thompson, who delivers a fierce attitude and a sense of experimental playfulness. As the risk taker she is, Thompson knows how to stop people in their tracks. Styled by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, the 38-year-old actress always renders bold and thoughtful appearances, as her recent "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Westworld" press tours reminded us all.
TikTok's Changing the Music Industry For Better or Worse, and Artists Are Caught in the Middle
In the years since TikTok launched internationally in 2017, it has solidified itself as the biggest social media platform among Gen Z — a status that was no doubt expedited by months upon months of young people being cooped up in their houses with little to do other than scroll through the app amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The app has become beloved by Gen Z and millennial music fans for its unique ability to expose us to new artists and grow musicians' platforms in a way that feels both authentic and trendy — or, at least, that's how it started.
See Jamie Campbell Bower Shred as the Lead Singer of an English Punk-Rock Band
Jamie Campbell Bower: tentacled "Stranger Things" villain and . . . talented musician? After making his season four debut as One/Vecna/Henry Creel, the show's confusing yet supernaturally attractive villain, Bower has become a fan favorite, but his acting talents aren't the only reason we're obsessed. In addition to starring in popular fantasy films like "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," Bower is also a skilled musician who can shred a punk-rock song on the guitar or serenade a crowd with his impressive piano playing.
Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in August 2022
This August on HBO and HBO Max will play host to “The Princess” the original documentary series focusing on the late Princess Diana, and much more can’t-miss TV and film. A24 recently announced their deal with HBO Max, releasing a handful of early A24 movies on August...
