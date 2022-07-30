Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise

www.fox28spokane.com
Broadwater County DES reports 4 caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom
HELENA, Mont. – The Broadwater County Disaster and Emergency Services is reporting four new caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) in Montana. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said the following message:. “These are public reports of algal blooms. Reports do not represent a comprehensive...
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
New raft aids efforts to protect redband trout and preserve ecosystem of Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been bolstering its presence on our beautiful Spokane River, with their effort two-fold to protect our iconic Redband Trout, and to preserve the river’s ecosystem. “We are patrolling the Spokane River for protection of our Redband...
