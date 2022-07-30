Ryan Kerrigan to Washington fans: 'I want them to know I gave everything I had'

For a decade of his life, Ryan Kerrigan dedicated nearly every second of his day to the good of his career with Washington.

“How is this daily decision gonna help me with football?”

“How is this breakfast gonna help me with football?”

Speaking at his retirement press conference on Saturday, the Commanders’ all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles wanted Washington fans to know how dedicated he was to making those fans and the franchise proud.

“I just want them to know I gave them everything I had,” Kerrigan said. “Literally everything I had. Emotionally, physically, they got all of me. Football-wise, football was my life. I didn’t have a lot of hobbies. I played a little golf in the offseason, I have a wife and three daughters, but other than that, it was all about football.”

That dedication led to some impressive career numbers (95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, four Pro Bowl selections), and some fond memories.

“A lot of fun game memories. When we beat Dallas in ’12 to win the division here, in ’18 when we beat Dallas at home and I got the forced fumble…getting a pick six in my first game, that was awesome. But it’s when I come back here…that I’m really like, ‘That’s why I love this place.’ Because it’s the relationships you build over the years.

“It’s those that have made this such a special thing, and a big reason why it’s hard to walk away, even though I know it’s the right thing.”

Kerrigan still hopes to make new memories on the gridiron, only as a coach or in another capacity, just as long as he can still be around the game.

“I’m a worker,” Kerrigan said. “I like to be busy. I like to work…I definitely want to get to something. I love football too much not be involved in it in any capacity. That’s what I’m hoping to do.”