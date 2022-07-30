Zac Brown Band makes a triumphant ‘Comeback’ at Pine Knob

www.pressandguide.com
Dearborn Press & Guide
Homecoming returns after two-year hiatus with new venue, revamped schedule
Years ago there were rumors that the 40th annual Dearborn Homecoming would be the last. Then COVID-19 hit and caused the cancellation of the last two festivals, nearly making those 2019 rumors come true. After two years and many changes to the festival and to the city government, the event...
HometownLife.com
Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks
Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend
Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Detroit’s Best Night Out Is At Barcade
Going out for date night can start to become more difficult the longer you're with someone, as you spend more time together and visit more places you either run out of things to try for the first time or eventually get tired of doing the same things over and over. A good way to avoid this is to have a spot that you can frequent whether it be weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc., and to sort of have a routine. Detroit has a spot that gets the job done in more ways than one.
wcsx.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Sports officiating class set for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Trenton
Veteran sports official and Trenton resident Gary Gilliand will host a two-hour class on Saturday, Aug. 6 for anyone interested in working as an official at the youth or high school levels. The class will be held at 1941 Grange Road in Trenton and it is scheduled to run from...
Buy Michigan Now Festival 2022
Buy Michigan Now Festival 2022 Northville dates, times, schedule, and info. The annual Festival in Downtown Northville offers family fun and plenty of Michigan-Made products throughout event. takes place Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Downtown Northville, MI. This Festival includes sidewalk sales, live music, and fun...
Dearborn Press & Guide
25th annual Teen Masters Bowling Championships underway at Thunderbowl Lanes
Connor Rogus of Macomb took the first-round lead in the boys’ division of the 25th annual Teen Masters North American Championships on Monday night at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. Rogus, who also bowls for Macomb Dakota High School, rolled games of 258, 221, 206, 205, 199 and 267,...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Voice News
Maritime Days to bring family fun to Marine City
The 2022 Maritime Days Festival will bring activities for all to enjoy from Aug. 5 to 7 in downtown Marine City. Marine City Festival Inc. President Dawn Campbell said there will be a beverage tent, fireworks, sidewalk chalk and fishing contests, an arts and crafts show, a car show and a main stage on the street with bands and a magician.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Public Library to host U.S. Paralympic athlete Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje
Dearborn Public Library will host a Summer Reading wrap-up program titled “Anything is Possible: Para Athlete Series” on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Henry Ford Centennial Library auditorium. Para swimmer Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje will share her story of how she overcame a broken neck injury suffered...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Henry Ford Health System brings Free Art Friday to Dearborn
Henry Ford Health System’s Veronica Bilicki, the director of Caregiver Assistance Resources and Education Program (CARE), was having lunch in Allen Park, when she saw a Facebook post about “Free Art Friday,” and decided to check it out. Now, a couple of years later, she’s brought that...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rochester Hills, MI USA
I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
goccusports.com
Johnson Inks Free Agent Deal with Detroit Tigers
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina left-handed power hitter Tyler Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Tigers organization. This past season, Johnson was named to the 2022 NCBWA Division I All-America second team, the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team, and was an All-Sun Belt second-team pick. He led the Chanticleers offensively all season long and finished the year hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.
