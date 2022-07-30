ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Report: Former Florida Star Keyonate Johnson Visiting KSU

By Zach Koons
 3 days ago

The 23-year-old hasn’t played in a game since collapsing on the court in December of 2020.

Editor’s note : This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org .

After entering the transfer portal nearly two months ago, former Florida star Keyontae Johnson is expected to take an official visit to Kansas State this weekend, according to Stadium ’s Jeff Goodman .

Johnson will reportedly be on the Wildcats’ campus Saturday as he continues to seek a return to basketball after spending the last two seasons as a scout/assistant coach under former Gators coach Mike White. He has not played since collapsing during a game against Florida State in Dec. 2020 .

Voted as the SEC preseason player of the year in 2020, Johnson was able to make a ceremonial start on senior day in Florida’s 2021–22 season finale against Kentucky on March 5. For his career, the former four-star recruit has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds in 72 appearances.

Apart from the question marks surrounding his health, Johnson’s timeline for a return to action remained unclear after a woman said that Johnson sexually assaulted her in February.

An investigation was opened into an incident that took place at an apartment complex near Florida’s campus on Feb. 26 after a woman contacted police on Feb. 28 following a sexual assault exam, as first reported by WUFT’s T.J. Legacy-Cole . The woman told police that she asked to use the restroom in Johnson’s apartment but does not remember walking to his home. She said she recalled Johnson laying on top of her, and then later remembers leaving but being unable to stand on her own.

Police said they listened to a phone call between Johnson and the woman after the incident in which Johnson acknowledged having unprotected sex with her after she was intoxicated. He also said he had asked for her consent during the encounter.

According to Legacy-Cole, police filed a sworn complaint in Alachua County Circuit Court against Johnson on March 23 with a preliminary charge of sexual battery, a first-degree felony.

However, Johnson was never formally charged or indicted for a crime and the case against him was dropped earlier this month, according to WCJB .

