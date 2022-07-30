Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Things heat up with a losing trifecta. #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #mbta

quincyquarry.com
Related
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Review: Modern Luxury at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston
I saw that the Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston opened back in 2019 and it looked nice and modern. I had a stay booked last summer, but plans fell through. An opportunity arose again for a trip with family to New York and Boston this summer, so I decided to book the Four Seasons again to try it out.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA workers damage third rail during overnight track work on the Red Line #mbta #charliebaker #mayortomkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. MBTA workers damage third rail during overnight track work on the Red Line. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. On the first overnight of work for a planned two...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a recent abduction, authorities announced Tuesday. Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA considering month long shutdown to address maintenance shortcomings #mbtw #mayorkoch #charliebaker
MBTA considering month long shutdown to address maintenance shortcomings. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In news just hitting the fan, the MBTA is considering shutting down Orange Line rail service for a (currently, ed.) projected month so as to (perhaps, ed.) be able to endeavor a one and down makeover of primarily track and train control equipment.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
1725 Home near Boston Was Protected from Sprits by Shoes Buried in the Foundation
The Tilden House sits in Canton, Massachusetts, and was built by a couple named David and Abigail almost 300 years ago back in 1725, according to the home's website. Today, the structure is one of the first surviving houses in the area, and "preservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve this unique American home."
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
quincyquarry.com
Kim Jong Koch Plaza’s Snow Team Six hoses down pavement during drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Kim Jong Koch Plaza’s Snow Team Six hoses down pavement during drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While roughly fifteen hundred young trees planted by the City of...
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
Boston Globe
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
iheart.com
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
Comments / 0