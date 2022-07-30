ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Things heat up with a losing trifecta. #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #mbta

By Julie Child
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
quincyquarry.com

MBTA considering month long shutdown to address maintenance shortcomings #mbtw #mayorkoch #charliebaker

MBTA considering month long shutdown to address maintenance shortcomings. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In news just hitting the fan, the MBTA is considering shutting down Orange Line rail service for a (currently, ed.) projected month so as to (perhaps, ed.) be able to endeavor a one and down makeover of primarily track and train control equipment.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
DEDHAM, MA

