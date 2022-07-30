How to choose a virtually theft-proof bike lock

www.techradar.com
Related
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Greedy’ glamorous couple who sold cocaine to pay for luxury holidays and designer clothes are jailed
A GREEDY glamour couple earning £60,000-a-year turned to selling cocaine for luxury holidays and designer clothes. Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, made more than £100 on a weekday and £200 on a weekend by dealing the class A drug. The couple, from Newport, South Wales,...
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
TechRadar
Alternative working methods for a more productive career
If you want to make the most out of your working days – and progress in your career – then you shouldn’t just sit down at your desk and work solidly for eight hours. That might sound counter-productive, but a constant stream of work only leads to tiredness, a lack of concentration and poorer results. Instead, consider an alternative working method to turbo-charge your day-to-day output, and you’ll likely find your career starts going places too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
UPI keeps rewriting record books - What makes it tick?
UPI (Unified Payments Interface), which is in a sense the backbone of payment platforms like GooglePe and PhonePe that have transformed the Indian commercial transaction scene in the last few years, is on a record breaking spree. It has reported 6.28 billion transactions amounting to Rs 10.62 lakh crore (trillion) for the month of July, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the platform. Month-on-month, the volume of transactions was up 7.16% and value increased 4.76%.In the seven months of 2022, UPI transaction volume has already crossed 92% of 2021’s volume.
TechRadar
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
Insta360 Link will make you look like a work meeting wizard
Most webcams feel like drab PC accessories rather than proper cameras, but action cam maker Insta360 is aiming to take them up a notch with its a new 4K, gesture-controlled computer cam. The Insta360 Link packs a lot of the tech seen in tough cams like the Insta360 One RS,...
TechRadar
Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review
4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This all-new version of Outlook will even work on the most basic phones
There may truly be no escape from your emails now thanks to a new release from Microsoft. First hinted at earlier this year, the company has now officially revealed a stripped-down version of its Outlook email service that it says can run smoothly on even the most basic of Android smartphones.
Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company
Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
Samsung's self-repair program has finally launched - but there are limits
Samsung and iFixit have finally launched their self-repair program, allowing owners of a phone from the Galaxy S20 and S21 lines as well as the Tab S7 Plus to buy replacement parts. The initial announcement of the self-repair program was made back in late March, and not much has changed...
TechRadar
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review
We wanted to like the HP Pavilion Plus 14 because it’s a well-balanced machine that boasts high performance and good design. However, its battery life is simply too poor to make this a work laptop worth recommending. Pros. +. Excels at both work and gaming. +. Has a gorgeous...
TechRadar
HP back to school sale: unmissable savings of up to 77% on laptops, desktops, and more
The HP back to school sale is now underway with massive savings of up to 77% available on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. If you or someone you know needs a new device for the upcoming school year then there are a number of terrific laptop deals available no matter your budget and needs. We've picked out a few of the best right here, or you can click through to browse the full sale yourself just below.
DJI Avata drone cleared for take-off as intriguing new Goggles leak
FPV (first person view) drones are flown via a headset that gives you a bird's-eye view from the aircraft. And it seems that the DJI Avata's headset will be much smaller than previous versions, with a leak from the reliable @Dealsdrone (opens in new tab) Twitter account (below) showing the new Goggles 2 being worn by a pilot.
Apple outlines its plans to get rid of passwords for good
Apple has revealed more details on its plans to try and remove passwords from our daily lives with its new Passkeys tool. Despite announcing Passkeys at WWDC 2022 in June, the company has left us craving more and more information about how Apple Passkeys will work. The tech giant has...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus drops to the lowest price we’ve seen - save up to $250
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus usually costs a pretty penny – usually hovering around $1,000 – but a sale at Amazon has dropped the smartphone to an all-time low of $799.99 (opens in new tab). Better still, whether you buy the 128GB or 256GB version, you can now save up to $250 off the full price.
Popular iPad Pro accessory could see a new and improved version soon
If you're looking to buy the best iPad, there's a very good chance that you've also been considering buying a Magic Keyboard. This iPad Pro accessory, pictured above, holds the tablet high and gives you a keyboard as well as a trackpad, providing lots of extra functionality for your tablet.
Comments / 0