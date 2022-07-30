Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie

people.com
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
WRAL
Irregardless brings back Friday lunch service
Raleigh, N.C. — Lunch is back at Raleigh's Irregardless restaurant. The beloved restaurant is bringing back its popular lunch service on Fridays, starting Aug. 5. The lunch menu, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays only, will include some of the restaurant's "greatest hits" with some guest favorites over the past two years, co-owner Michelle Robinson said.
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
cbs17
Nonprofit theatre run by Raleigh native, Broadway star gets new space in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit theatre in Raleigh is getting ready for its first performance on a new stage. Lauren Kennedy Brady, a former Broadway star and Raleigh native, runs Theatre Raleigh. In June of 2020, she says she moved the theatre to a new 18,000-square-foot space on...
waltermagazine.com
Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August
From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
WRAL
A guide to spending time outdoors in Apex
Apex, N.C. — From April until December, the Apex Farmers Market, which is located at 73 Hunter St., is open from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to dozens of fresh fruit and vegetable options from local farmers, the farmer's market has live music, baked goods and handcrafted goods.
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world
For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend.
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
'On the way to hit our goal': Raleigh church packs, loads 150,000 meals for shipment overseas
Volunteers from the Elevation Church spent their Saturday preparing thousands of meals in conjunction with an international nonprofit called Rise Against Hunger.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
First tenant set to move into new Raleigh Iron Works development
More than 200 apartment units are going up. There are plans for a pedestrian promenade, restaurants, and office space as part of Raleigh Iron Works.
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
