ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie

By People Staff
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner

GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Irregardless brings back Friday lunch service

Raleigh, N.C. — Lunch is back at Raleigh's Irregardless restaurant. The beloved restaurant is bringing back its popular lunch service on Fridays, starting Aug. 5. The lunch menu, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays only, will include some of the restaurant's "greatest hits" with some guest favorites over the past two years, co-owner Michelle Robinson said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
waltermagazine.com

Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August

From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WRAL

A guide to spending time outdoors in Apex

Apex, N.C. — From April until December, the Apex Farmers Market, which is located at 73 Hunter St., is open from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to dozens of fresh fruit and vegetable options from local farmers, the farmer's market has live music, baked goods and handcrafted goods.
APEX, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit Juice#Pie Crust#Cream Pie#Food Drink#Ac Restaurants
hendersonville.com

New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20

As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy