Georgia has Fifth Highest Number of Monkeypox Cases in Country

Buying a new vehicle is expensive and a luxury not everyone can afford. Unfortunately, buying a used car isn’t much easier. Due to high prices, now is a good time to focus on extending the life of your current car. Grange Insurance has five simple tips you can do to keep your vehicle reliable and safe for many miles to come. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005638/en/ 5 ways to extend the longevity of your car (Photo Credit: Grange Insurance) Schedule routine maintenance. Car maintenance should be scheduled regularly, but it can be hard to know how often your vehicle needs to be serviced. The number of miles for maintenance can vary, ranging from every 3,000 to every 12,000 miles. The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends reading your owner’s manual to find out how often the manufacturer recommends maintenance.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO