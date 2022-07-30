Bre Roper announced as Ole Miss softball graduate manager

www.oxfordeagle.com
Related
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
Rebels Add JUCO OL Commitment Izavion Miller
The Rebels added some beef up front for the 2023 class via the JUCO ranks
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball’s Cowherd, Mballa Out for Bahamas Foreign Tour
Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Robert Cowherd (torn meniscus) and senior transfer Josh Mballa (knee sprain) will not play for the Rebels in their upcoming three-game stretch as part of their foreign tour in The Bahamas this week. “Really unfortunate for both Josh and Robert,” said Ole Miss head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Gallery: First day of school for Lafayette and Oxford students
School doors in Oxford and Lafayette County officially opened for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 1. Whether it was pre-K/kindergarteners’ very first day of school or senior students’ last first day, students walked through front entrances with backpacks on and prepared for the upcoming year. For...
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oxford Eagle
Gray connects business community and Oxford students
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Duncan Gray, Ed.D., has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out of...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
hottytoddy.com
Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance
Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oxford Eagle
Courthouse Square commission OK renovation of South Lamar building
A new company is looking to make a home just off the Courthouse Square. A representative of BankPlus, a personal and business banking company, requested permission from the Courthouse Square Historic Preservation Commission to renovate a structure at 409 South Lamar Boulevard. The building is located just next to Spring Street Cigars.
Man accused of killing kittens in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old Grenada man was arrested in Oxford following a report of animal cruelty on Monday, July 25. Oxford police said they were notified about a video of a man who recorded himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. Police later arrested Carl Travis Jr. on Tuesday, […]
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of murder in case of missing University of Mississippi student
A bond hearing for the man charged in the murder of a missing University of Mississippi student has been rescheduled. Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has...
wtva.com
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
Comments / 0