EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Some Socorro ISD parents say kids are turned away due to overcrowding
EL PASO, Texas– As thousands of Borderland children head back to school this week, some parents say schools aren't able to place their kids in the classroom. Some parents of Socorro ISD have told ABC-7 that after registering their children ahead of the new school year, they were told there was no room for them on the first day of school.
KVIA
Parents react to first day back at school
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday. A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom. Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day. Parents were pleased with how the first...
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
KVIA
ABC-7 Xtra: Starting a new school year with ongoing pandemic challenges, security concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight school districts are starting their school year Monday. ABC-7 Xtra sat down with El Paso's top four school districts in the lead-up to the first day. The discussion covers how they are keeping students safe, how they are addressing the COVID learning gap and how the districts are collaborating this year.
KVIA
Socorro Independent School District welcoming students back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year
EL PASO, Texas - Eight different school districts return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st and the Socorro Independent School District has big changes for the 2022 - 2023 school year. The district is implementing extra security guidelines in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, with one licensed,...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Operation H.O.P.E hosts annual back to school giveaway
EL PASO, Texas — Operation H.O.P.E hosted their annual back to school drive today in east El Paso on Saturday. The group put on the event in conjunction with the Rock Faith Center, which is located on Armour Drive. "It is great. I mean just all the people who...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
cbs4local.com
Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year
SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The first day of school is on Monday, August 1, for Gadsden ISD students. With school security in the minds of some parents, districts changed their safety procedures. CBS4 on your side spoke with GISD's superintendent Travis Dempsey to find out what the district planned...
KVIA
Vitalant hosting blood drive in honor of August 3 victims and families
EL PASO, Texas -- Vitalant, in partnership with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, is holding a two-day blood drive event to honor the August 3rd Walmart shooting victims and families. The drive is being held at the third-floor lobby of the county courthouse on 500 E. San Antonio Ave. According to...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Thousands of El Paso residents sign renewable energy petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Borderland residents signed a petition for the City of El Paso to transition to using renewable energy. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas collected close to 40,000 signatures for their climate charter petition and if enough signatures are verified by the city, you could see an item […]
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
