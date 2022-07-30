Covington Protest Committee to hold reproductive justice protest on Saturday

www.wlwt.com
Related
WLWT 5
Kentucky reinstates abortion ban; residents deal with tug-of-war policies
CINCINNATI — An abortion ban was back on in the Bluegrass and it roiled the waters of America's culture wars once again. A judge who came down on the side of abortion providers just 10 days ago has been overruled by another judge. What was still legal in July...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native works to facilitate donations in eastern Kentucky town
HAZARD, Ky. — The search continues for survivors of the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding. Recovering efforts are happening around the clock with many from Cincinnati stepping up to help. In Hazard, Kentucky, no hands are idle in the clean-up. This is an area that, until five days ago, was...
WLWT 5
Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class
MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Officials are warning the public of a watermain break in Golf Manor, Wednesday morning. Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in the 2200 block of Rosedale Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area police departments, communities host 'National Night Out' events
CINCINNATI — It’s a day that has been celebrated since 1984. Police departments and local community groups get together ahead of the school year to promote unity with block parties, barbecues and festivals. It’s known as “National Night Out”. The night is meant to foster...
WLWT 5
Kenton County Animal Services offering 'adopt 1, get 1' kitten special
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services is having a kitten adoption special this week. The shelter is running "adopt 1 kitten, get 1 kitten" special on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4. Every kitten adoption on those two days will have the option to include a second...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.
CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
WLWT 5
Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — Flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky sweeping away many homes, flipping lives upside down and leaving people along with their pets with nowhere to turn. The Amelia-based nonprofit 'All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue' is trying to give families with furry friends one less thing to worry about by donating high-end pet food. On Sunday, William Coplen and his wife, Margaret, packed up a yellow box truck with nearly 4,000 pounds of supplies.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a watermain break on Columbia Road near Mason
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department reported a watermain break near Mason, Monday afternoon. Officials say the watermain break is on Columbia Road, south of Socialville-Fosters Road. Crews are on site and are working to contain the break. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Officers' actions in deadly Clermont County shooting 'absolutely necessary to protect their lives'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No actions will be taken against the officers who shot and killed a woman who engaged in a shootout with the officers in May. It happened on May 20 when police were called to Berry Lane Apartments Friday after a caller asked police to do a welfare check on a woman.
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man prepares to swim Catalina Island channel to qualify for Grand Slam title
LOS ANGELES — A Cincinnati man is preparing for the swim of his life off the coast of California. John Muenzer has been swimming for over 39 years and has set plenty of records. The 60-year-old grandfather is set to swim the Catalina Channel off the coast of California...
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: Officer suspended after admitting to using racial slur twice
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police records show a second officer was suspended for using a racial slur while on duty. According to an internal investigations report, Officer Kelly Drach admitted to shouting a slur in November of 2021 at the Real Time Crime Center. Two anonymous complaints were filed at...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati businessman pleads guilty to tax evasion, money laundering
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man who operated multiple businesses has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and money laundering. John Franklin Brock, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of money laundering last Thursday. Brock was charged in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
Comments / 0