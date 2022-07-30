Covington Protest Committee to hold reproductive justice protest on Saturday

MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."

