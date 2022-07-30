ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Hochul calls State Disaster Emergency in response to ongoing Monkeypox outbreak

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u5w4_0gypRIh500

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on July 29 in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The order allows the state to respond more quickly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a state Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to conform this outbreak,” Governor Hochul said. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”

The State says the Executive Order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists, and midwives.

This will also allow physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for vaccines and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

You can learn more by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or visiting the New York State Department of Health website.

