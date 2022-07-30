Are You Cleaning Your Couch Covers Enough?

www.housedigest.com
After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of a clogged toilet, your first thought may be to grab the plunger and get to work. But stop right there -- you don't need to use that scummy, bacteria-ridden tool to unclog your toilet. Instead, keep it clean and grab some dish soap, hot water, a trusty bucket and let chemistry do the work for you.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As the US deals with inflation and rising gas prices, you might be wondering how to save some money around the house. Lowering your energy and water bills is one possibility, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can use a lot of water and electricity (or gas, if you have a gas dryer), particularly if you have an older model in your home.
House Digest
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
