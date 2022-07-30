Abortion ban in legislative limbo in West Virginia after lawmakers disagree on key details in special session

ktvz.com
Related
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
How Gov. Doug Ducey, moderate business leaders unwittingly helped Mark Finchem win
Opinion: The business community recruited Beau Lane and Gov. Doug Ducey supported him, stripping votes from the Republican with the best shot of winning in November. It comes as little surprise that in a primary election which turns out the party’s most fervid voters, Mark Finchem emerged victorious as the GOP nominee for secretary of state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan AG Nessel joins nationwide task force to shut down illegal robocalls
In an effort to cut down on illegal robocalls, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a nationwide task force. Nessel announced that Michigan will be joining the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.
The most disproportionately high-paying job in every state
The typical Nebraska substitute teacher earns $45,980, 53% higher than the national median pay for that job.
Comments / 0