ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

show pic of the 3rd criminal so his parents could be embarrassed for not raising him properly

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the back in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back around 9:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, officials said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Little Village#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Mt Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

ISP responds to Pace bus on Chicago expressway after gun goes off

CHICAGO - State police responded to a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway after a report of a gun discharging on the vehicle. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street around 3:40 p.m. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. No lanes were...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for suspects involved in hit-and-run at Old Town outdoor diner

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects responsible for striking six people at an outdoor diner in a hit-and-run crash last month in Old Town. Police released photos Tuesday of the suspects involved in the July 8 crash in the 1200 block of North Wells. Both were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

CHICAGO - A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. A 37-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy