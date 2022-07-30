Recreational red snapper summer season closes Aug. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters

www.positivelyosceola.com
Stick with manatees and sea turtles by collecting this year’s FWC decals
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2022-23 manatee and sea turtle decals are now available. These waterproof stickers are colorfully illustrated and look right at home on watercraft, car bumpers or anywhere you want to show your support for these native species. New decal designs are released...
Pickup truck fatally strikes bicyclist on Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Early Saturday, FHP says
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Kissimmee Park Road just east of the intersection of Lake Tohopekaliga Rd. in St. Cloud, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP’s news release, the bicyclist traveling eastbound on Kissimmee Park Road on the right side of...
City of St. Cloud Now Accepting Small Business Grant Applications for Marketing Assistance for Downtown Businesses
The City of St. Cloud has announced its re-opening its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program for downtown businesses located on or adjacent to New York and/or Pennsylvania Avenues. Applications are currently being accepted until funds are no longer available or September 15th (whichever occurs sooner). COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program...
Midnight Madness, St. Cloud Bulldog Varsity Football Season Practice Kicks Off at 12:01 am
Taking a page from legendary basketball coach Lefty Driesell’s playbook, the St. Cloud Bulldogs officially opened fall football practices at 12:01 a.m. with a “Midnight Madness” Monday morning practice at Tom Gannarelli Field. Being an ardent basketball fan, first-year St. Cloud head coach Michael Short decided to...
