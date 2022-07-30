ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis reappoints Gary Nicklaus, two others to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

By Stephany Matat, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
JUPITER — Gov. Ron DeSantis has renewed the appointment of Jupiter resident Gary Nicklaus to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Nicklaus, who has served on the commission since 2017, is a managing partner at investment firm Nicklaus Brown & Co., and a chairman at Camden Capital. A former pro golfer, he is the son of golfer Jack Nicklaus.

DeSantis also reappointed two other commissioners, Gary Lester and Steven Hudson, to new five-year terms on the FWC.

Lester, of Oxford, was first named to the commission in 2018. A Presbyterian minister, Lester has served as president of charter schools in The Villages, and has been on DeSantis' Re-Open Florida Task Force as well as the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission.

Hudson, of Fort Lauderdale, is the commission's vice chairman. He joined the commission in 2019. He is CEO of Hudson Capital Group, and sits on the executive committees for The Marine Research Hub and The Humane Society of Broward County.

DeSantis announced the appointments Friday. They must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

John Alexa
3d ago

That's little tRump in action. Appoint someone without any clue to a good position so they owe you.

Lynn Martinez
3d ago

why in God's name can't he hire someone with experience in the field? what favor is he looking for?

