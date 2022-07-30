Car hits utility pole, second vehicle leaves scene in Westnedge Avenue crash

cw7michigan.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semi-truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Monday, Aug. 1, when he crashed into semi-tractor trailer. The injured motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Zeeland man, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Adams Street at the on ramp to westbound I-196.
Fox17
West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive,...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
WWMTCw
Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids credit union robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video inside of a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive Monday afternoon.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
Fox17
Battle Creek firefighters rescue 2 people from 2 fires just days apart
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to numerous emergency calls last week, with two rescues in two fires occurring in a matter of days. The first one occurred Sunday, July 24 near the intersection of Convis and Bryant streets. We’re told a woman was trapped inside on...
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Siblings chain themselves to machinery, protesting Calhoun Co. gas line
Michigan Gas Utilities says they have the legal right to place the gas line. The property owners say, there's a difference between legal and morale justification.
WWMTCw
Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on West Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon causing damages to the outside of the building, according to officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigate fire at Planned Parenthood building
KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a reported structure fire Sunday. At approximately, 4:10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, KDPS responded to a fire at the Planned Parenthood building in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. According to a news release, arriving officers found a fire in the...
Kzoo fire marshal investigating fire at Planned Parenthood
There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Bicyclists Doing Endurance Ride for Make-A-Wish
A suspected drunk driver hit and killed bicyclists while they were cycling across the state for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The crash happened while the group was in Ionia County. Investigators say two men were killed and at least three other cyclists were severely hurt. The group was taking part in...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
go955.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
