ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flood Updates: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise

By Bryce Shreve, Chris Hughes
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change

Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Health care worker bonuses now available

New York state will begin offering $3,000 in bonuses to health care workers who have been on the job for at least six months and earn less than $125,000 as part of an effort to retain people in the sector following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov....
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
ATTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Both sides of Right to Repair bill vie​ for Hochul's support

People on both sides of the debate of the Right to Repair legislation are working hard to get the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has not indicated where she stands on the measure. If signed into law, the Right to Repair bill would require the original manufacturers of electronic...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Appalachia#Rescue Team#Fox News
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program

RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent

AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards

An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy