Flood Updates: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change
Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
Hochul: Health care worker bonuses now available
New York state will begin offering $3,000 in bonuses to health care workers who have been on the job for at least six months and earn less than $125,000 as part of an effort to retain people in the sector following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov....
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
Both sides of Right to Repair bill vie for Hochul's support
People on both sides of the debate of the Right to Repair legislation are working hard to get the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has not indicated where she stands on the measure. If signed into law, the Right to Repair bill would require the original manufacturers of electronic...
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
Market on the mind: How a Triangle realtor is keeping up with the hot housing market
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is no doubt that the housing market in North Carolina is hot. More than 17,000 homes sold in the Tar Heel State during June, spending an average of 22 days on the market, according to Redfin. That's down from 14 days in the previous year.
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
